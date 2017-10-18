Vigil Held For Murdered Chicago State University Student

CHICAGO (CBS) — Friends and family are holding a vigil Wednesday night in honor of the Chicago State University student who was murdered in the Rosemoor neighborhood over the weekend.
26-year-old Simone McKay was found shot to death on the front porch of her home at 96th and Forest early Sunday. She had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
“I was turned around. I was upside down. And I had to stop and to focus to stop crying, just so I could get out the house and in the car,” said Sheila McKay, the victim’s aunt. “It was like someone had kicked me in the stomach or just shot an arrow through my heart.”
McKay was close to graduating from Chicago State with a degree in biology. She had hopes of going to medical school, which her aunt said was a good fit for her daughter, as she enjoyed helping people.
“It was hard, it was difficult, but she was persevering and she was doing the right thing.”
McKay’s mother said while her heart is fragile, it is also full of gratitude. She and other family members say numerous people have offered condolences and support, including Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
McKay had two children, ages 5 and 2.
No one was in custody Monday as Area South detectives conducted a homicide investigation.