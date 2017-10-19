Bears Rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky Has Another Nickname

By Chris Emma—

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – Fresh off earning his first victory as an NFL quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky has gained a nickname as well from his Bears teammates.

“The Pretty Boy Assassin,” linebacker Pernell McPhee said of Trubisky. “I love The Pretty Boy Assassin. That’s my boy. He’s real calm, he’s real (poised). He’s young, he’s got his growing pains, but I love The Pretty Boy Assassin.

“Hopefully, he can start assassinating people pretty soon. Hope it starts with Carolina.”

Linebacker Leonard Floyd is credited with creating Trubisky’s new nickname, and though it’s unclear when it emerged, the title certainly gained traction when Trubisky led Chicago to a 27-24 overtime win at Baltimore last Sunday.

At North Carolina, Trubisky had the nickname of Mr. Biscuit after the mumbling of his name – Mitch Trubisky – took on a life of its own.

The second overall selection in April’s NFL Draft, Trubisky is 20-of-41 for 241 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his first two career starts. He has worked with limited options at receiver and in an offense focused on running the football first.

The Bears (2-4) will look for two straight victories when they host the Panthers (4-2) at Soldier Field on Sunday in Trubisky’s third start.

