Looking For A Ticket To Game 5 At Wrigley Field?

By Diamaris Martino

CHICAGO (CBS) –If you’re looking for tickets to tonight’s Cubs game at Wrigley Field, they are a relative steal, compared with last year.

Last year’s NLCS tickets were on sale for $347 to $500, for standing room only.

This year, the cheapest tickets for SRO start at $90 each on StubHub. If you purchase a pair, they’ll be $88 each.

The cheapest seat tickets are for midfield upper deck (above), and are $95 each.

Infield upper deck tickets (below) will get you a good view for a reasonable price. They cost $130.00.

If you’re looking for the best view at Wrigley Field, you’ll want a seat in the dugout box seats. According to StubHub, it will cost you $1,499.99 per ticket.

Although buyer beware, some tickets are priced as high as $4,150.00.

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning about scammers selling Cubs playoff tickets. The BBB advises Cubs fans to only buy tickets from a trustworthy vendors.

Tonight’s Cubs game could be the last home game of the season. In addition to last nights victory, the Cubs will have to pull off a win tonight and then Saturday and Sunday in Los Angeles to advance in the World Series.

That’s only happened once, when Boston, down 0-3,defeated New York in 2004.

Listen to the home town call starting at 7 p.m. on AM 670, The Score.