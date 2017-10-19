Oh, Deer: Arby’s Serves Up Venison Cuts This Weekend

(CBS) – If you have a hankering for deer meat, you may want to hoof it to certain fast-food chain this weekend.
Arby’s is offering a venison sandwich on Saturday, while limited supplies last. The concept was test-driven last year in five states known for hunting, and that led to the nationwide promotion this weekend. The sandwich will cost $7, according to Business Insider.
The sandwich features a thick-cut piece of marinated venison steak, topped with crispy onions and a juniper berry sauce, on a toasted roll.
“The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc., said in a news release.
“On October 21, we want hunters and meat enthusiasts across the country to visit their local Arby’s and enjoy this amazing sandwich. It’s a perfect example of the level of innovation coming from our teams and our commitment to creating experiences that guests can only get at Arby’s.”
Supplies are expected to sell quickly, Arby’s says.
The sandwich is 490 calories, according to the restaurant chain.