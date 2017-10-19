U Of I, U Of C Plan Public-Private Research Center In South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Illinois and the University of Chicago have teamed up to create what they hope will become the next big think tank in Chicago.
The center, which will be formally announced Thursday morning, would be built on a vacant 62-acre site in the South Loop, south of Roosevelt Road between Clark Street and the Chicago River.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Related Midwest, which owns the land, has agreed to donate part of its investment in order to help launch the project, which would be used for specialized research in computing, big data, food and agriculture, and health and wellness.
Dubbed the Discovery Partners Institute, project leaders envision the center as an innovation hub where students from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Chicago would team up with corporate partners to create the breakthrough technologies of tomorrow.
The project has been patterned after similar public-private partnerships in Silicon Valley and in the Boston area near Harvard University.
The expected price tag is expected to run into the hundreds of millions of dollars. Gov. Bruce Rauner has backed the project and earlier this week said the cost will be money well spent to invest in the jobs of the future.
“Growing manufacturing is the key to greater economic prosperity; good paying jobs, higher family incomes by growing manufacturing,” he said.
The governor said the state would help bankroll the project by selling the Thompson Center.