Watch Food Network’s Andy Chlebana Make A Delicious Choux Pastry

Experience a LIVE demo with Food Network’s “Best Baker in America” competitor Andy Chlebana as he makes a delicious choux pastry.
Andy won Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship in 2015 and Food Network Challenge ‘Sugar and Candy Fashion’ in 2011. In 2013 he was one of Dessert Professional Magazine’s top ten pastry chefs in the United States. He also frequently gains top placement in the Pastry Live National Showpiece Championships, and the American Culinary Federation’s dessert and pastry category competitions.
Choux Pastry
Croustillant
100 gr Butter
125 gr Brown sugar
125 gr Flour
2 gr Salt
Method:
Cream butter, sugar and salt. Add flour mix until incorporated
Roll out thinly between Silpats
Freeze
Pate a Choux
225 gr Milk
25 gr Cream
125 gr Butter
5 gr Sugar
1.5gr Salt
65 gr AP flour
65 gr Bread flour
250 gr Eggs
Method:
Boil; milk, cream, sugar, salt and butter
Sift flours, add off the stove
Cook on low heat
Transfer to a mixer, cool a little
Gradually add eggs
Pipe, place a disc of croistillant on top. Bake at 300 F until gold brown and dry on inside
Pastry Cream
1 pint Milk
2 oz Sugar
1.25 oz Egg Yolks
1.75 oz Whole Eggs
1.25 oz Cornstarch
2 oz Sugar
1 oz Butter
.5 Tsp Vanilla Extract
Paris Brest Cream
4 oz Pastry Cream
3 oz Praline Paste
6 oz Butter
Method
Using paddle attachment combine all ingredients until light and fluffy