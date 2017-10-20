Former Marine Running 31 Marathons In 31 Days

(CBS) — If you ran a marathon today, you’d do what tomorrow? Probably rest.

Well, not one retired Marine. He’s doing 31. In 31 days.

And, as CBS 2’s s Brad Edwards explains there’s more. Rob Jones, who retired as a sergeant, is a double amputee.

His job in Afghanistan was to find Improvised Explosive Devices. In 2010, he was clearing a route.

“I was trying to find an IED, and it found me first,” Jones says.

Since then, he has medaled in the Paralympics and rode a bike cross-country. Now, in 31 cities in 31 days, he will be running 26.2 miles each day, he says.

“My mission is to help my brothers,” Jones says.

He is raising money for veterans’ charities. His last run will be on Veterans Day at the disabled veterans mall in Washington D.C. in three weeks.

He has raised roughly $70,000 and hopes to raise $1 million.

Jones would like you to come along for the run in Chicago.

He is running at 7 a.m. at Northerly Island. It takes him about four hours to run the entire 26.2 miles.

For more information, go to the Rob Jones Journey website.