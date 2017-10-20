Chaplain: Gun Violence Should Be Treated As An Epidemic

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban hospital is trying to go beyond treating wounds to address the gun violence plaguing the area.
Reverend Michael Hayes is a chaplain at the Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
That facility is on track to treat more than 300 gun shot victims this year. More than last.
Reverend Hayes says gun violence is an epidemic and should be treated that way.
“Gun violence, gun ownership is such a political issue,” said Hayes. “But talking about it in this term really depoliticizes the issue. It helps us to see we all have a stake in making our city safer for everyone.”
