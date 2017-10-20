Kenneka Jenkins Case Closed: ‘Sad’ Accident

(CBS) — Police in northwest suburban Rosemont on Friday officially closed the case of Kenneka Jenkins, calling the Chicago woman’s hypothermia death inside a hotel walk-in freezer a “sad” accident.
Jenkins, a 19-year-old Chicago resident, was found dead inside a freezer at the Crowne Plaza hotel early Sept. 10 after she went to the hotel late Sept. 8 for a party in a room at the complex. The circumstances surrounding her death generated controversy, with friends and family members questioning whether foul play had occurred — and the police department’s handling of the case.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office recently ruled Jenkins’ death an accident. Medical authorities say she died from hypothermia, with alcohol consumption and medication contributing factors.
“The death of any child is tragic; but the death and circumstances surrounding Ms. Jenkins are especially sad,” Rosemont Police Chief Donald E. Stephens III said in a press release issued Friday.
The department released a timeline of Jenkins’ last hours and other evidence, including photographs of Jenkins’ body in the cooler and freezer compartment where she was found.
Attorneys for Jenkins’ family have indicated the photographs are too intrusive and graphic for public release.