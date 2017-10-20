Line Began Thursday For Chicago’s New Flagship Apple Store On Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s new flagship Apple Store on Michigan Avenue at the river doesn’t open until 5 p.m. Friday, but there’s a line to get in.

Paul Zhu, 18, is from China. He’s an exchange student at St. Viator in Arlington Heights. And in China, he said he was among the first in line for Apple’s Chengdu store opening.

Zhu said he was the sixty-first person in line in China.

WBBM: And here?

“Always number one. First rule. I’m so excited,” he said.

WBBM: What time did you get in line?

“I came to the store at 4:30 p.m.”

WBBM: 4:30 yesterday afternoon?

“Yes.”

WBBM: So you spent the night here?

“Yes.”

WBBM: So how was it?

“It feels good.”

He said he just wants the feeling of ownership to be the first in the door. And doesn’t want to actually buy anything – yet.

“I’m waiting for the iPhone X,” Zhu said.

The next two people in line: a Brazilian couple now living in Miami who came to Chicago just for the Apple Store opening.

“Because I love Apple. All the history. Steve Jobs… And (I thought), OK, I want to be there. And OK, I’m crazy. Yeah. And scream a lot…”

“Someone loves a party,” her husband said.

“Someone loves restaurants. Someone loves to travel. And we love this kind of stuff,” they laugh.

And like Zhu, the couple was not planning on buying anything as they are waiting for the iPhone X.