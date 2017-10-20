Train Full Of Cubs Fans Evacuated In Evanston After Engine Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — About 400 people — many of them Cubs fans heading home after the team’s season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — had to evacuate their Metra train when it caught fire late Thursday in Evanston.
The engine of outbound train 367 on the Union Pacific North line caught fire about 11 p.m. near the Davis Street station in Evanston, according to a Metra spokesman.
Passengers then boarded the following train, 369, when it stopped in Evanston.
No injuries were reported.
