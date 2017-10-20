Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2017

(CBS) — When you open your door to trick-or-treaters on Halloween, you can expect to see a lot of Wonder Woman costumes.
Google says “Wonder Woman” is the most searched costume idea for Halloween, 2017. And that’s really no surprise, considering movie has made more than $800 million at the box office.
If you want some help deciding on an outfit, Google is offering a costume wizard. Users provide feedback to a few basic questions and the algorithm spits back a costume idea.
Here is a list of the top five most-searched costumes in Chicago:
1) Wonder Woman
2) Harley Quinn
3) Clown
4) Unicorn
5) Dinosaur
Here is a list of the top 10 in the United States
1)Wonder Woman
2)Harley Quinn
3)Clown
4)Unicorn
5)Rabbit
6)Witch
7)Mouse
8)Pirate
9)Zombie
10)Dinosaur