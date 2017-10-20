Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2017

Filed Under: Halloween Costumes

(CBS) — When you open your door to trick-or-treaters on Halloween, you can expect to see a lot of Wonder Woman costumes.

Google says “Wonder Woman” is the most searched costume idea for Halloween, 2017. And that’s really no surprise, considering movie has made more than $800 million at the box office.

If you want some help deciding on an outfit, Google is offering a costume wizard.  Users provide feedback to a few basic questions and the algorithm spits back a costume idea.

Here is a list of the top five most-searched costumes in Chicago:

1) Wonder Woman

2) Harley Quinn

3) Clown

4) Unicorn

5) Dinosaur

Here is a list of the top 10 in the United States

1)Wonder Woman

2)Harley Quinn

3)Clown

4)Unicorn

5)Rabbit

6)Witch

7)Mouse

8)Pirate

9)Zombie

10)Dinosaur

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch