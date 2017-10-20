Preparation Drives Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski To Keep Getting Better

By Chris Emma—

CHICAGO (CBS) – Early on in his rookie season, Nick Kwiatkoski learned the importance of mental reps.

Kwiatkoski entered last season as the next man up behind veterans Danny Trevathan and Jerrell Freeman, but prepared as if he was going to be the starter – or at the very least, play a key role in that Sunday’s game. He would study intently in the film room and watch opposing offenses as if he would be the man asked to make the play.

That work paid off for Kwiatkoski, who started seven games and played a key role in 14 contests while Trevathan and Freeman missed time. So when Kwiatkoski was sidelined with a pectoral injury, he stayed sharp by preparing as if he would play.

“The biggest thing is not losing that rhythm,” Kwiatkoski said Friday at Halas Hall. “Even though I wasn’t on the field, preparing for games like I was, staying in the film room, staying in shape, doing what you can do. It starts there and then when you get into practice, don’t skip a beat, do what you did before.

“I didn’t change what I did before. I was still in all the meetings, still watching film with the other linebackers, things like that. So that part didn’t really change.”

Kwiatkoski suffered his pectoral injury during the season’s second game as he reached an arm out and it got caught. Initial fears were that he had suffered a complete tear to the pectoral as Freeman had one week earlier. But after several days, the pain significantly reduced, he said. From there, the Bears ruled out a serious injury.

Kwiatkoski feared the worst initially, as did his team. He would have happily accepted the three-week absence given that it could have been a long, grueling road back.

The Bears have listed Kwiatkoski as questionable for Sunday’s game with the Panthers, though he practiced in full on Friday for the first time since suffering the injury. The hope is that he can rejoin Trevathan at inside linebacker and help a defense that has played well in recent weeks.

Kwiatkoski was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft with the Bears hoping they could develop his talents into something more. General manager Ryan Pace did well in scouting the work ethic behind the player. Coach John Fox has taken notice to how Kwiatkoski prepares.

Once Kwiatkoski returns to the field, the Bears are hoping he can continue a promising development track.

“This game’s fast and it takes experience and it takes time,” Fox said. “He’s a smart guy who has been willing to work. And I’ve seen that improvement from last year to this year.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.