What’s New On Netflix

(CBS) — The much anticipated second season of “Stranger Things” drops on October 27, but that’s not all that’s new on Netflix over the next few weeks.
The highlights:
October 20: 1922; One Of Us; The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story; Wheelman.
October: 24: Jack Whitehall: At Large
October 27: Stranger Things (Season 2); Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold
October 31: Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States
November 3: Alias Grace (Season 1)
November 17: Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond
November 17: Longmire (Season 6)
November 21: Brian Regan: Nanchucks and Flamethrowers
November 22: Godless (Season 1)
December 1: Dark (Season 1)