What’s New On Netflix

(CBS) — The much anticipated second season of “Stranger Things” drops on October 27, but that’s not all that’s new on Netflix over the next few weeks.

The highlights:

October 20: 1922; One Of Us; The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story; Wheelman. 

October: 24: Jack Whitehall: At Large

October 27: Stranger Things (Season 2); Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

October 31: Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States

November 3: Alias Grace (Season 1)

November 17: Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond

November 17: Longmire (Season 6)

November 21: Brian Regan: Nanchucks and Flamethrowers

November 22: Godless (Season 1)

December 1: Dark (Season 1)

 

