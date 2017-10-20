1 Hurt In Explosion In Willowbrook, After Residents Reported Gasoline Smell

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was injured in an explosion and fire Friday morning at an apartment complex in west suburban Willowbrook.
Police and fire officials confirmed the explosion around 9:30 a.m. on the 6100 block of Knoll Wood Road. At least one person was injured, but the victim’s condition was not available late Friday morning.
It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, but residents in the area reported smelling gasoline coming from the sewers starting Thursday afternoon.
Christopher Simmons said he was sleeping at the time of the explosion. He said firefighters had visited the apartment complex several times on Thursday to investigate reports of a gasoline smell.
“They came like three times last night. Three times that the alarms kept going off,” he said. “They just kept coming, and said it was a gas leak, but ain’t nothing exploded last night. So it was just like you smelled it a lot.”
Several suburban fire departments responded to the explosion, and it appeared the apartment complex was evacuated after the blast, as dozens of people were standing in the parking lot outside the building, and firefighters were seen walking out of the building with pet carriers.
Many windows in the building also have been blown out.