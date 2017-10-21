3 Shot In Greektown Restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot when a man opened fire during a fight early Saturday inside a Greektown restaurant.
The three people were fighting at 4:21 a.m. inside a restaurant in the 800 block of West Jackson when one of them fired shots, according to Chicago Police.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.
A 26-year-old woman was grazed in the right foot, and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.
The shooter, a 26-year-old man, also shot himself in the left leg and was taken in police custody to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition had stabilized.
Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.
