Reward Offered For Info On Mother And Son Murder

CHICAGO (CBS) — A $3,000 reward is being offered leading to the arrest in the murder of a mother and son.

Police say they don’t believe the two were the intended targets when they were shot and killed in Calumet City.

“We are destroyed,” said Marie Coldman. “They have taken my little sister and nephew who have always been upstanding citizens. They have not hurt anyone.”

48-year-old Seretse Robinson and 19-year-old Leon Perry were found Wednesday with gunshot wounds inside a car that had rolled onto a sidewalk near State Street.

Perry, who worked for Amazon, had just picked up his mother from work about a mile away.

Robinson worked at the Ford assembly plant for more than 25 years.

“Can you imagine someone taking the life of a mother and her son, or you and your son,” asked community activist Andrew Holmes. “

“We have over 4,000 employees at Ford Motor Company that’s been affected and traumatized by this senseless killing,” said coworker Ron Coppage.

Police are looking for a black Infinity SUV.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact the authorities.