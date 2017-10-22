Woman Killed, 2 Others Hurt In SW Side Stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed and two men were wounded in a stabbing attack Saturday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Elizabeth Kennedy, 36, was stabbed in the chest at 5:42 p.m. during a “domestic altercation” in the 3300 block of West Marquette, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m., authorities said. Kennedy lived on the same block as the incident.
A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the arm and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Another man, 75, also suffered a stab wound to the arm, but he declined to be taken to a hospital.
Police said charges were pending against a “male offender” who ran away and was taken into custody by officers a short time later.
Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.
