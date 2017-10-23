First Of Its Kind Sexual Medicine and Menopause Center Opens At Northwestern

CHICAGO (CBS) — Experts estimate there are 50 million menopausal women in the U.S. and now, leaders at Northwestern Hospital have opened a first of its kind center designed to help them.

Hot flashes, osteoporosis, bladder infections, insomnia, mood swings, weight gain – the list goes on for women when they go through menopause. But Doctor Lauren Streicher said often times there is no where for women to get help and have their questions answered.

“So up until now there’s really been no center of experts to address this,” she said.

Streicher is the Director of the new Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The center is dedicated to issues women face later in life.

“It’s not just treating these things, it’s doing research. It’s educating other doctors and nurses on how to take care of patients that have these issues.

“It’s about the consequences from the lack of estrogen on cognitive function, on sexuality, on bone health, on cardiovascular disease – so the list is very long,” said Lauren Streicher, MD, medical director of the Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause.

The center also addresses the physical, medical, hormonal or emotional issues that interfere with intercourse and intimacy for an estimated 40 percent of all women.

Streicher said it’s an untapped market.

“The good news, of course, is women are living longer, which means they are living around one-third or more of their life after the menopause transition. And no one has really been addressing the consequences of menopause,” she said.

The Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause opened last week. It is made up of a team of physicians, nurses and specialists, that offer clinical help along with education and research.

“The Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause seeks to not only offer care that improve a woman’s health, but also improves the quality of her life,” said Serdar Bulun, MD, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern Memorial, in a statement. “Under Dr. Streicher’s leadership, this new center will enable Northwestern Memorial Hospital to become a destination for women seeking innovative and compassionate care for their sexual health needs and menopause, while also furthering our mission to treat women across the spectrum of their lives.”

For information on the Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause or to make an appointment, visit the center website or call 312-694-9676.