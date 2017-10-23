Report: Nationals To Interview Cubs Bench Coach Dave Martinez For Managerial Job

(CBS) A Monday that could feature the reunion of Cubs manager Joe Maddon with an old coaching friend was also marked by news that he could signal he’s losing a confidante in the business.
The Nationals will interview Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez for their managerial job, the Washington Post reported Monday. Martinez, 53, has served as Maddon’s bench coach for the past 10 seasons, the first seven in Tampa Bay and the last three in Chicago. He’s widely respected throughout the game for his knowledge and relationships with players.
The Nationals’ managerial job opened up when they chose not to renew Dusty Baker’s contract last week despite him leading Washington to a pair of division titles in his lone two seasons there.
Also on Monday, the Cubs were set to interview Jim Hickey for their vacant pitching coach position. Hickey left his position as Rays pitching at the end of this past season after spending 11 years in Tampa Bay, the first eight working under Maddon before the latter took over as manager as the Cubs.