2 Teens Charged With Stealing Newspaper Delivery Driver’s Car With 2 Kids Inside

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenagers have been charged with stealing a newspaper delivery driver’s vehicle while the man’s children were in the back seat on Saturday.
The driver and his children are okay, and the suspects were arrested a short time after stealing the car.
Police said the driver had his kids in the Toyota Corolla while making his rounds shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, when two teenagers jumped in his running car near Lovejoy and Milwaukee avenues as he was making a delivery.
The suspects sped off and headed east on Bryn Mawr, but eventually left it in an alley a few blocks away, near Central and Catalpa avenues.
The driver was quickly reunited with his children – ages 1 and 4 – who were shaken up but not injured. All three were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The suspects apparently were tracked to a home about a mile away, near Foster and Laramie avenues.
Police said 19-year-old Christopher Marquez has been charged with one felony count of possession of stolen motor vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment. His 17-year-old accomplice also was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Both were scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday.