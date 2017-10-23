Unseasonably Warm Temperatures May Be Coming To An End In October

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a weekend of temperatures in the 70s, the warmth appears to be leaving us, for at least a little while.
The National Weather Service said it hit 80-degrees at Midway on Saturday; and it was comfortably warm Sunday morning when Corey Daniels and other runners gathered for a 5K at an Englewood park. WBBM’s Nancy Harty reports.
“I appreciate it. Anytime I get good weather in October I’ll take it any chance I get,” he said.
Daniels is a barber who runs at least four times a week. And while he prefers to jog in warm weather, he said the cold will not be able to stop him from getting his miles in.
“I do. I run in the cold too, yes. It does not matter to me, I will throw on a hoodie and some jogging pants and I’m gone,” he said.
He and others may have to run the next couple months in boots. The National Weather Service predicts it will be a wetter than usual winter. It is still not clear if it will be above or below normal temperatures.