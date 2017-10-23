Zion Police Seek Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run

(CBS) — Emotions, for Randy Harrison’s family, range from numbness to despair.
Almost three days after the 19-year-old Peasant Prairie, Wisconsin man was hit by a car and left, dying and in the road, those who loved him just want answers.
“Right now, we’re all just sitting here clueless without an extra member of our family,” the victim’s brother, Anthony Dewar, tells CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov.
Dewar says his brother and a friend were hanging out early Saturday when they decided to hop on bikes and go buy food. They were on Green Bay Road near 9th Street when police believe a driver in a gray Chrysler Sebring convertible hit them and drove away.
Zion police believe the man then drove about a half mile and pulled into a tobacco shop parking lot, put the top up on his convertible and removed evidence from the impact.
There is damage to the Sebring’s left, front and hood. Police released surveillance images on Monday and asked the public for help.
Harrison’s family hopes the driver comes forward so they can understand how this happened.