2 Investigators: The Real Costs Of Gun Violence

(CBS) — Cody Barden was robbed, shot twice and then left to die.

He survived the shooting but says he’s paid an incredible price — both emotionally and financially.

CBS 2’s Brad Edwards reports.

As Barden was being rushed to the hospital, his father, a retired U.S. Army Ranger, had a stroke and later died of a heart attack.

In all, Barden’s medical care has cost over $3.2 million. That includes more than $90,000 in out-of-pocket expenses.

University of Chicago Professor Harold Pollack says that’s not unusual, noting the cost of a gunshot incident can run at least $1.2 million. More broadly, the annual cost of gun violence to Chicago is estimated at $3 billion.

Barden’s bills are examples of direct costs. But indirect costs of violence, he says, can be much higher.

“Those include all of the ways we change our lives to protect ourselves and the fear people walk around with.”

Barden was shot twice in the early hours of Nov. 12, 2016 in south suburban Dolton. The alleged shooter, Anthony Edmond, was charged with attempted murder.

Authorities says Barden rear-ended Edmond’s vehicle. After they got out, Edmond allegedly robbed Barden of $10 and an iPhone before shooting him.

Edmond fled after the shooting. It was later determined he had left the state and was living with family members in Kentucky and Ohio, according to court records.

He later returned to the Chicago area and was arrested earlier this year. He remains in Cook County Jail awaiting trial.

A fundraising page has been set up for Barden.