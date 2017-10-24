Chicago Breaks Ground On New Food-Related Business Incubator, ‘The Hatchery,’ In West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago has broken ground on the West Side for a $34-million business incubator called “The Hatchery,” the first specifically for food-related ventures.
The plans are for a 67,000 square-foot facility that will help local food and beverage entrepreneurs get started on the road to eventual success. At the ground breaking in East Garfield Park, Mayor Emanuel said there will be space-shared kitchens, storage and areas for workforce training sessions. It will also be the home of famed Chef Rick Bayless’ culinary training program for low-income, high-school- and college-age students. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
“This is the hottest place for entrepreneurship and I cannot think of a better place than on the West Side to have the first innovation space in the city of Chicago not in the Central Business district,” he said.
City officials said the facility could create about 150 jobs in its first year.
Angela Taylor, wellness coordinator for the Garfield Park Community Council agrees with the Mayor that the West Side is a great place for it.
“Our time has come. No longer will the West Side be dis-invested. We have partners, a new family that have come to us and they have invested,” she said.