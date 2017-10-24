It’s Rizzo To The Rescue For Young Cancer Patient

(CBS) — A 12-year-old Cubs fan who has been battling brain cancer is in ICU at a St. Louis hospital, and last Friday her autographed photo of first baseman Anthony Rizzo may have been stolen.

It was up on the wall of Abby Schrage’s room, that photo of Rizzo, himself a childhood ancer survivor.

“She loved to show it off. Especially to all her nurses who were Cardinals fans,” says Abby’s mother, Jill.

Then the photo just disappeared.

“We scoured the room completely. Checked all the drawers,” Jill Schrage says.

She posted something on Facebook, in frustration and disappointment that somebody would steal it.

After a lot of Facebook sharing, she says the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation — and Rizzo himself — found out.

“I know they said he was very upset by the news and wanted to make it right for her,” Jill says.

They were told to expect a package with another autographed photo and a jersey for Abby.

“As long as we can get her inspiration back to see that there is life after cancer, then I’m definitely a happy mama.”