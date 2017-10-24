Robbers Targeted Women Walking Alone In Lakeview, Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women robbed in separate attacks on Friday in the Lakeview and Logan Square neighborhoods were victims of the same holdup crew, police said.

Both incidents involved women walking alone, and suspects who fled the scene in a gold Honda Odyssey minivan.

The first robbery happened around 2:40 p.m. Friday near Ashland and Addison, where a man approached a woman as she was walking down the street, forcibly took her cell phone, and jumped into a minivan that had two other people waiting in it.

Less than an hour later, a few miles to the south, police believe the same group struck again on Campbell just north of Bloomingdale; where a woman was overpowered, and robbed of her cell phone. The robber jumped into a minivan with two other people before speeding away.

Women walking in the area were pleased police issued a community alert about the robberies.

“I’m going to be a lot more careful then, now that I know,” Faith Korey said.

Northbrook resident Katie Jeep said her family moved out of the city after more than 20 years due to the crime rate.

“It’s sad and not surprising, unfortunately. I hear stories every single day about assaults,” she said.

Police said the minivan used in both robberies was reported stolen. It had license plate number H855843. Investigators had only a vague description of the man who attacked the women.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.