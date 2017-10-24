Man Charged With Killing Woman, Hurting 2 Others In SW Side Stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing attack that killed a woman and wounded two men Saturday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Elizabeth Kennedy, 36, was stabbed in the chest at 5:42 p.m. during a “domestic altercation” in the 3300 block of West Marquette, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

eddie crowder Man Charged With Killing Woman, Hurting 2 Others In SW Side Stabbing

Eddie Crowder (Source: Chicago Police)

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m., authorities said. Kennedy lived on the same block as the incident.

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the arm and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Another man, 75, also suffered a stab wound to the arm, but he declined to be taken to a hospital.

Eddie Crowder, 50, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon, police said. He lives in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

He was due in bond court Tuesday.

