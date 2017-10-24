McDonald’s To Launch New Value Menu In Restaurants Nationwide

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — McDonald’s on Tuesday unveiled a new value menu plan, a sucessor to the old $1 value items.
The Oak Brook-based fast food chain will now offer value items, priced at $1, $ and $3.
The old $1 value meal was popular with customers, but franchise owners complained the promotion cut into profits. The company said most franchises are on board with the new value system.
Alternative value promotions–such as $1 soft drinks and the $5 McPick 2–helped the company post better than expected earnings for the third quarter, the company said.