Special Education Students Getting Stiffed In Chicago, Critics Contend

(CBS) — Call for Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool to resign are growing louder, with some coming from city aldermen.

As CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports, the controversy surrounds special education funds and concerns that hundreds of children are deliberately being denied help.

Ryan Dempsey loves kindergarten at his Chicago public school. But that’s after his parents spent the last two years fighting CPS to get him the special education services he needs.

Katie Dempsey says those roadblocks began with attempts to get Ryan sufficient therapy for his severe neurological speech disorder.

They ended with mediation and CPS agreeing to pay $3,500 for compensatory services. It cost the Dempseys $15,000. CPS has paid them nothing.

Ward 32 Ald. Scott Waguespack says he’s personally met with two dozen parents battling similar issues. He says CPS is deliberately diverting funds away from these families.

Waguespack and fellow aldermen have repeatedly asked Claypool to testify before the City Council to explain the funding and millions paid to special education consultants. Claypool’s been a no-show.

Calls for Claypool’s ouster are expected to be echoed outside Wednesday’s school board meeting. A city council resolution next month will also call for special education hearings.

A CPS spokesperson concedes school-based funding did drop, adding CPS will continue to work to improve the process.