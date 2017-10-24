3 Facing Charges After Crashing Stolen Lexus In Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people are facing charges after fleeing police and crashing a stolen Lexus in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood Sunday night.

About 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person with a gun at 67th and Chappel, according to Chicago Police.

They saw someone standing in the alley jump into a Lexus and leave the scene, police said.

The Lexus crashed into another vehicle at 67th and Cornell, and four people jumped out and ran away, police said. A person in the other vehicle was injured and taken to Northwestern Medical Center.

The Lexus had been reported stolen about 11:30 p.m. Saturday from the 6900 block of North Monon, police said.

Three of the four suspects were taken into custody, police said. No weapons were recovered.

Devin Reed, 18, of the West Englewood neighborhood was charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property, police said. He was also issued traffic citations.

Alexander Payne, 25, of the Back of the Yards neighborhood was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

A 16-year-old boy, whose name was not released because of his age, was also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

On Monday, Reed was released on bond, court records show. He is due back in court on Oct. 30.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)