Cubs Finalizing Multi-Year Deal With Jim Hickey

(CBS) The Cubs are nearing a deal with a new pitching coach.
Chicago is in the final stages of a multi-year deal with Jim Hickey, sources told 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine on Thursday evening. The news comes less than a week after the Cubs chose not to retain Chris Bosio as their pitching coach after he’d spent six seasons with the organization.
The Cubs’ addition of Hickey comes as no surprise, as previously worked under manager Joe Maddon Tampa Bay, where he’s spent the last 11 years.
Hickey has compiled a quality resume in his coaching career. In Tampa Bay, the Rays finished in the top five of the American League in team ERA in eight of the past 10 seasons. Prior to his time in Tampa Bay, Hickey spent 2 1/2 seasons as Houston’s pitching coach. The Astros finished second in the National League in team ERA under Hickey’s guidance in both 2005 and 2006.