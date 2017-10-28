4 Dead In Separate Accidents On I-57, Edens

(CHICAGO) CBS – Four people are dead after two evening and overnight crashes in Morgan Park and the Edens Spur.
The first one involved a car and semi on 1-57 South and 107th Street.
A spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department said another person was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
Another crash where one person was killed and another hospitalized involving a car and a semi. This accident occurred on the Edens Spur.
It happened early this morning at mile marker 28 near Waukegan.
Police said the driver of the car was killed and the driver of the semi was taken to an area hospital.
Investigators are working on both incidents to determine the cause of the crashes.