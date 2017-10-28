Godfrey Hotel Is ‘Haunted’ For Halloween

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Godfrey Hotel Chicago has transformed to a ‘haunted’ hotel as it celebrates Halloween.
The creator of the event said he and his team want guests to see the hotel in a very different way.
“I want them to say I can’t believe they turned a hotel into this,” said Grant Gedemer. “I want them to say ‘I can’t believe this is a hotel room that someone stays in normally.’”
Many of the rooms on the fifth floor have been decorated to create what some say is the best Halloween party in the city.
The haunted hotel rooms are adorned with creepy dolls, skulls and bones.
Actors posing as ghosts and ghouls add to the frightening experience.