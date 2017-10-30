Buddy Bell Leaves White Sox To Join Reds’ Front Office

(CBS) The White Sox have lost one of the respected voices in their front office.

Buddy Bell, 66, has left his role as the White Sox’s vice president/assistant general manager to become the Reds’ vice president/senior adviser to president of baseball operations. Bell had joined the White Sox in late 2007 and worked his way up to their front office. He had a focus on the player development system and also weighed in on big league roster decisions.

Bell is a Cincinnati native who played for the Reds from 1985-’88 as part of his 18-year playing career.

“Buddy Bell has influenced the careers of literally thousands of professional baseball players through his passion for coaching and player development,” White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said. “He has left a long-lasting mark on the White Sox organization, our minor league staff and players throughout our system. There is absolutely no way to thank him enough for all he has done and his years of devotion to this organization and to making our minor leaguers better as players and as people. We personally wish him nothing but success and fulfillment as he returns home to the city of Cincinnati and a Reds organization that very appropriately carries a great deal of meaning and pride for the entire Bell family.”