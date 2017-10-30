John Paxson: Nikola Mirotic Elects To Not Have Surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bull’s Vice President of Basketball Operations, John Paxson told WBBM Newsradio’s George Ofman Niko Mirotic elected not to have surgery after being punched in the face during an altercation with teammate Bobby Portis Oct. 17. The incident caused a concussion and fractures to Mirotic’s face.
WBBM: How is Niko? Where is he at to the point where he is over the concussion syndrome and what is expected after that? Will there be surgery or no surgery?
“He’s chosen not to have surgery,” Paxson said. “After a short period of time, those fractures start to heal, so if you don’t have the surgery right away it is best to let it heal on it’s own. I mentioned last week, he has been cleared for some real light activity.”
Mirotic has been cleared for light activity, Paxson said, so training staff will work to get him moving again.
Paxson also discussed the timeline for Mirotic’s return and the effect it has had on him and the organization. You can listen to the entire interview above.