Person Of Interest In Custody After Body Found In Lincoln Park Lagoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were questioning a person in connection to the discovery of a woman’s body in a lagoon in Lincoln Park on Saturday.
Around 11 a.m. Saturday, a fisherman discovered human remains in a duffel bag in the South Lagoon at Lincoln Park, and called 911. Police divers and detectives went to the scene, and found another bag with more remains from the same body.
Police have confirmed the victim was a white woman, but the victim remained unidentified as of Monday morning.
Sources said investigators were questioning a person of interest on Monday.
Supt. Eddie Johnson said detectives have been looking through missing person reports to try to identify the victim.
“We can confirm that it is an adult, but the [Cook County] medical examiner is leading that investigation in terms of any other details with that. So we’ll wait until they come up with their conclusions,” he said.
An autopsy performed Sunday was inconclusive, pending further investigation.