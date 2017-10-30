Report: Bears TE Zach Miller Underwent Urgent Vascular Surgery To Save Left Leg

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) Bears tight end Zach Miller underwent an urgent surgical procedure to save his left leg in New Orleans on Sunday night, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported.
Miller suffered artery damage in his left leg and required vascular surgery, according to the report. As of Monday morning, the results of the surgery weren’t yet known.
Miller suffered what coach John Fox called a dislocated left knee in the third quarter of a 20-12 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He leaped in the air attempting to haul in a touchdown, but his left leg bent awkwardly as he hit the ground. The ball fell from his possession as he settled on the turf, a video review concluded, overturning the initial ruling of a touchdown catch. Miller was carted off the field and brought to a local hospital.
The extent of the damage to Miller’s left knee is still being determined, with the artery damage now the urgent concern.
The injury to Miller compares to that of Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was also in danger of losing his leg after a knee injury suffered in August 2016. After a long recovery, Bridgewater could return in the coming weeks.
For Miller, a 33-year-old husband and father, the concern is saving a quality of life first before an NFL career. Further updates will be provided later Monday. Fox will speak to the media Monday afternoon at Halas Hall.
