By Michelle Guilbeau

Looking for an excellent burger in Chicago, but prefer a non-beef alternative? Consider and try the following burger choices in Chicago, you will not be disappointed and a new favorite burger joint may be found in the process. Here are the 5 best non-beef burgers in Chicago.

DMK Burger Bar

2954 North Sheffield Ave.

Chicago, IL 60657

(773) 360-8686

www.dmkburgerbar.com

DMK Burger Bar does the burger right. The restaurant offers many options for non-traditional burgers such as the turkey burger and veggie burger. For those who prefer to skip the bun, a portobello bun is available. Artisan cheese and many other garnishments are available to make a non-traditional burger a delectable delight. The extremely hungry burger fanatics can even make any burger a double, it is not possible to walk away from DMK Burger Bar hungry. The Chicago style fries, milkshakes, wine and beer also compliment the incredible burger selection.

Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

41 East Superior St.

Chicago, IL 60611

(312) 266-0400www.jakemelnicks.com

The must try at Jake Melnick’s are the Turkey burger and Veggie burger. The hand crafted turkey comes with grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and swiss. The Veggie burger is a black bean and brown rice patty. It is topped with BBQ sauce and cheese elegantly placed on a whole wheat sunflower seed bun. These non-traditional and delicious burger choices are served with french fries. Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap also offers monthly food specials which are necessary to experience, be sure to check out the website for the current monthly specials.

River Roast

315 N. Lasalle St.

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 822-0100www.riverroastchicago.com

Looking for the exquisite burger that is a one of a kind? Savor the Lobster burger at River Roast along with the smashed avocado, heirloom tomato and a Brioche bun. The unique flavors of this non-traditional burger will tantalize the taste buds and will be one of those food items that will be craved the minute you walk out the restaurant. The side items at River Roast are fresh and food to be savored, you cannot go wrong with anything ordered at River Roast. However, it is imperative to run…not walk to get your hands on the Lobster burger.

Butcher & The Burger

1021 West Armitage

Chicago, IL 60614

(773) 697-3735www.butcherandtheburger.com

Burger lovers looking for a nice variety of non-traditional burger options should look no further than Butcher and the Burger. The burger selection is second to none and examples of the non-traditional burger options are: Turkey burger, Lentil Brown Rice burger, Salmon burger and Shrimp burger. The menu options are unique, detailed and want for nothing. There is a burger for everyone on the menu at Butcher and The Burger, be sure to not be in a rush when visiting as you will want to take the time to explore the menu options.

Tavern On Little Fort

4128 North Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL 60618

(773) 360-1869

www.littleforttavern.com

Tavern On Little Fort offers a delicious Turkey burger which includes Havarti cheese, BBQ, butter pickles and a Brioche bun. The rugged bar which is reminiscent of an old saloon is the perfect place to enjoy this non-traditional burger.

