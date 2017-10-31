Chicago Beefs Up Security In Wake Of New York Truck Attack

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police have heightened security throughout the city following an incident Tuesday in Manhattan, during which a motorist deliberately plowed into pedestrians, killing at least eight.

The NYPD says a man intentionally drove a rented Home Depot truck onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial, hit several people and a school bus, and emerged from the vehicle screaming and brandishing firearms.

Chicago Police say there is no known threat in the city, adding, “Additional police officers will be placed in high-traffic areas downtown and at parks, out of an abundance of caution.” Shortly after the incident, officers could be seen patrolling State and Randolph equipped with high-powered rifles.

The Chicago Division of the FBI also issued a statement saying they are working closely with Chicago Police, and are not aware of any threat to the Northern district of Illinois.

Law enforcement officials, as well as witnesses, say the driver, 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, of Tampa, Florida, yelled “Allahu Akbar” — God is great in Arabic — as he exited the truck.

JUST IN: Photo of Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, of Tampa, Florida, suspect in deadly NYC terror attack https://t.co/zof4fpEths pic.twitter.com/Oq0Trli4UG — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 31, 2017

An officer shot Saipov — who came to the U.S. in 2010 from Uzbekistan — in the abdomen. He was subsequently transported to a hospital.

Despite some initial reports of gunfire, it appears Saipov had a fake gun. In fact, some witnesses thought the whole incident was a Halloween stunt at first.

“This was an act of terror, and a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident. Shortly thereafter, Trump tweeted, “In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

The President took to Twitter again, saying, “We must now allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!”

He also offered his condolences to the victims and their families.

My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

Mayor Rahm Emanuel also issued a statement in wake Tuesday’s attack.

“Chicago stands in solidarity with New York City in the wake of today’s horrific attack. The thoughts and prayers of every Chicagoan are with the victims, their families and all New Yorkers on this difficult day. The strength and resilience of the great people of New York will outshine the darkness and cowardice of this evil act of terror.”

As of early Tuesday evening, 11 other people had serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to the NYPD.

This story is developing… please check back for updates.