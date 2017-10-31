Fifth Third Bank Branch Robbed In Orland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank was robbed Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Orland Park.
The Fifth Third Bank branch at 15330 Harlem Ave. was robbed about 10:30 a.m., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.
A man in his late 60s to early 70s walked in and handled a teller a note demanding money, according to Orland Park police. He got an undisclosed amount of cash and then left the bank.
The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 white man, weighing 180 pounds with gray hair, police said. He was wearing a gray jacket, gloves and sunglasses, Croon said.
The incident was described as a non-takeover robbery and no one was injured, police said.
