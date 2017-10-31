Jerian Grant Remains Bulls’ Starting Point Guard, For Now

(CBS) After indicating the Bulls’ point guard competition was open again after an ugly loss Saturday, coach Fred Hoiberg has decided against making a change for a road contest against the Heat on Wednesday.

Jerian Grant will remain the Bulls’ starter at point guard as Kris Dunn comes off the bench.

“We did have a good, hard, competitive practice yesterday,” Hoiberg said. “I liked what both those guys brought to practice. Kay Felder had a good practice yesterday as well. We played a combination where a couple of the point guards were out there together playing on the same unit. Right now, with us struggling to get into the paint, adding a couple ball-handlers is something we may look at.”

Hoiberg cited having a “defensive presence” and quickly getting the Bulls into their offense as the main criteria in evaluating the Bulls’ point guards.

The starting point guard spot remains fluid after Grant had a poor game Saturday, scoring two points on 0-of-7 shooting. He’s shooting 33.3 percent overall and is just 1-of-16 on 3-pointers this season. Grant is averaging a team-high 6.6 assists.

Dunn missed the Bulls’ first four games after suffering an open dislocation of his left index finger in the preseason. In his first game back Saturday, he was rusty early before settling in well, scoring eight points on 4-of-8 shooting to go with four rebounds, three assists and four turnovers in 22 minutes.

“I’m just not making shots,” Jerian Grant said. “As far as getting guys involved, on defense, trying to rebound a little bit more — other than making shots — I think I’ve done all right. Getting guys involved, making plays. But at the end of the day, it’s a shot-making league, and that’s what I’ve got to do.”