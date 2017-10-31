Lake County Deputies Save 25th Person From Opioid Overdose This Year

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County sheriff’s office saved a 25th person from overdosing on opioids this year on Friday.
At 11:44 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to a parking lot in the 20500 block of North Rand Road in north suburban Deer Park for a report of an overdose, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found a 23-year-old man unconscious and not breathing inside in the passenger seat of a vehicle, sheriff’s police said. The other people inside the vehicle told the deputies that the man injected heroin and lost consciousness.
Sheriff’s deputies administered Naloxone and the man regained consciousness and began breathing again. He was taken to a local hospital for assessment.
Sheriff Mark Curran said, “It’s clear we are in the midst of an opioid epidemic – and our statistics prove this. This year alone, we’ve saved the lives of 25 people to opioid overdose. …We want the community to know – if you are in need of help, just ask! Please visit our website to see a list of resources available to you and your loved ones.”
Of the 25 people saved by the sheriff’s office this year, the average age is 29, the statement said.
