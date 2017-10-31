Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman In South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with breaking into a South Loop apartment and sexually assaulting a woman Sunday morning.
James Allen, 27, faces two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, three counts of burglary, and one count of home invasion, all felonies, according to Chicago Police.
Officers were called about 5:45 a.m. to a report of a home invasion and sexual assault in the first block of East 16th Street, police said.
A 31-year-old woman told officers a man somehow gained access to her home and sexually assaulted her, police said. He ran off when a witness interrupted the incident.
Allen tried to gain access to multiple apartments to avoid being caught, police said. He was taken into custody when he was found inside a man’s unit.
The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.
Allen, a resident of the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood, was ordered held without bond in a court hearing Monday. His next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.
Police said he is a convicted felon, but declined to provide details about his criminal background.