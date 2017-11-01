Mom Accused Of Strapping Kid To Top Of Minivan

(CNN) — A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge of recklessly endangering safety, after strapping her 9-year-old son to the top of her minivan.
A 911 caller says she saw 28-year-old Amber Schmunk driving her minivan with a little boy on top holding down a plastic pool.
“She’s got her flashers going. And she’s got the boy off the top of the car with a pool. So I don’t know what she’s doing,” the caller said.
The 911 caller followed the minivan and the mother to a spot in Saukville, when she took her son and the pool off the top of the van.
According to the criminal complaint, when a Saukville police officer confronted Schmunk, she told the officer that she believed it was “OK,” as her father allowed her to do similar things when she was that age.
She stated that she had her son riding on top of the minivan for only a short period of time, maybe 20-30 seconds, because she “had no way to strap the pool down.”
She’s due in Ozaukee County Circuit Court later this month.