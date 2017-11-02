Geovany Soto Declines 2018 Option With White Sox, Becomes Free Agent

(CBS) Catcher Geovany Soto has declined his 2018 option to return to the White Sox and will become a free agent, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
The 34-year-old Soto hit .190 with three homers and nine RBIs in 13 games for the White Sox in 2017. He didn’t appear in a game for them after May 7.
In other roster news, the White Sox reinstated reliever Zach Putnam and outfielder Charlie Tilson from the 60-day disabled list. Putnam had Tommy John surgery in June and is expected to be out at least until at least next June and perhaps for all of 2018, the team previously said. He had a 1.04 ERA in seven appearances in 2017.
Tilson missed all of 2017 because of a right foot injury, after he missed much of 2016 with a torn hamstring.