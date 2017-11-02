Google Promotes Home Mini With Giveaways At Chicago Popup Donut Shop

CHICAGO (CBS) –Google’s new smart speaker, the Google Home Mini, looks like a donut, but doesn’t taste like one.
To get around that technical hurdle, Google is setting up a donut popup shop at 435 N. Michigan Ave. on Sunday and Monday, as part of a promotional giveaway of its $49 mini speaker and home assistant.
Over those two days, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., people can either win a Google Home Mini–or two donuts, from Stan’s Donuts and Coffee.
Google says it will randomly hand out about 250 devices each day. Stan’s expects to hand out about 2,900 donuts each day–Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned, Strawberry Glazed, and Toffee Cake.
To enter, participants will briefly interact with the Google Home Mini and then push a button on an instant win machine.
Google says to expect crowds, like last week’s event in Toronto.
Google is taking its promotional tour to 11 cities. If you miss the Chicago event, you can always road trip to St. Louis on Nov. 9.