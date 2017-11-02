Feds Recall Millions Of Kidde Fire Extinguishers

CHICAGO (CBS) — The federal government is launching a massive recall of nearly 38 million fire extinguishers that may not work during an emergency.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled extinguishers date back decades.
Extinguishers with plastic handles and push button – or pindicators – can clog, resulting in a failure to discharge, the CPSC said. Nozzles can also pop off with enough force to be a dangerous projectile.
There have been nearly 400 reports of extinguishers malfunctioning resulting in 16 injuries and one death. In 2014, Brendan Rosko died in a Pennsylvania car crash after an extinguisher used by first responders malfunctioned. His family received a settlement from Kidde, CBS News reports.
Kidde will replace defective extinguishers for free with new ones made with metal parts. The list of recalled models is available on the company’s website, as well as the website of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.