OddsShark Pegs Cubs At 11/1 To Win 2018 World Series, Tied For 5th-Best Odds

(CBS) As you’d expect, the Cubs aren’t considered the favorite to win the 2018 World Series.
After exiting at the hands of the Dodgers in five games in the National League Championship Series, the Cubs have been tabbed with 11/1 odds to win the championship next season, according to OddsShark.
That ties them for the fifth-best odds. The newly crowned champion Astros and the Dodgers are the favorites at 5/1, while the Indians check in at 8/1 and the Nationals are 10/1. The Red Sox and Yankees match the Cubs at 11/1, then it drops off from there.
The White Sox have 50/1 odds to win the World Series next season as they enter the second season of their rebuild.