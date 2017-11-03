22-Year-Old Autistic Man Missing From Elmhurst

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities want the public’s help finding an autistic man reported missing from west suburban Elmhurst.
Patrick Mulhern, 22, was last seen by his parents about 2:30 a.m. Friday at his home in unincorporated Elmhurst, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.
He was later spotted about 5:30 a.m. near a Kohl’s store at Route 83 and St. Charles Road.
Mulhern is 5-foot-10, 170 pound white man with brown hair that is shaved on the sides, the sheriff’s office said.
He may be wearing silver glasses, gray pants; a suede, maroon T-shirt with lightning on it; and a black leather coat.
Authorities said Mulhern “likes to go to local parks and has a fascination with swing sets.” He is verbal and “should be able to talk with you if you find him.”
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (630) 407-2400.
